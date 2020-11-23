Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 20.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 229.7% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 20,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,171,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.77.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $204.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $206.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $43,080,783 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

