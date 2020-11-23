National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastly by 285.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth about $966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 215.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth about $923,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fastly from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 9,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $732,287.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $332,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,188,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,412,946 shares of company stock worth $123,333,258. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $83.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

