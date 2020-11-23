Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $154.54 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $157.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.29.

