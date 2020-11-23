SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 905.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 404,757 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 398,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 331,014 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 595.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 136,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 809.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 110,624 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 97,627 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

