National Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,531 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,925,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Repligen by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Repligen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $237,349.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,489.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total value of $6,721,018.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,300,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,204 shares of company stock worth $7,270,964. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

RGEN opened at $193.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.11. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $212.55.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

