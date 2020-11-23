Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $172.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.71. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $178.66. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total transaction of $2,274,823.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,146,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,585 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,636. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

