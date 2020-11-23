National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

BUD stock opened at $65.04 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $83.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

