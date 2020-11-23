National Asset Management Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 437,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 220,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 158,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 661,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In related news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

