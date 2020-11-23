Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $28,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.84.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $91.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.