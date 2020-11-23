National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 80.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 391,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $791,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 284,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,584,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 97,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBI opened at $5.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $988.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at $403,011.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Securities upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

