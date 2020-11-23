TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 252,705 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.26% of TRI Pointe Group worth $29,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,688,000 after acquiring an additional 645,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,569,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 217,524 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

NYSE:TPH opened at $17.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

