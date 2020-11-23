Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $256,886,283.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,580,722 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $83.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

