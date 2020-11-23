Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Eagle Materials worth $30,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXP opened at $92.65 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $97.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.59.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $645,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,151.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

