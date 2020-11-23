Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 52,756 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,756 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Tractor Supply worth $28,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,417,000 after acquiring an additional 247,969 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,632,000 after acquiring an additional 875,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after acquiring an additional 303,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 800,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $129.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.25 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

