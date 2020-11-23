State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,011 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 221.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,099,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,326 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Unum Group by 359.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,553,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 96.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,941,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,202,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,037,000 after acquiring an additional 896,515 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Unum Group stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

