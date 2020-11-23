Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 142,193 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 772,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,193 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $31,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 540.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth $1,088,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 64,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,221,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,680 shares in the company, valued at $46,879,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 849,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,481,710.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,716. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.26.

NYSE:DT opened at $36.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

