National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $7,804,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $117.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $107,501.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $307,552.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $402,102.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,826.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,159 shares of company stock worth $6,011,211 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.