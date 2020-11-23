State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $2,049,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,169,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,852,717.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $3,160,649.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,953 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,856 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $82.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

