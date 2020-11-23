Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $30,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Okta by 2,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Okta by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,136 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total transaction of $415,046.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,692.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $42,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,679 shares of company stock worth $79,222,487 over the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $232.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.64 and its 200-day moving average is $206.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of -122.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $251.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

