State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,594 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 974,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 723,304 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,698,000 after acquiring an additional 396,894 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,775,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,087,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,470,000 after acquiring an additional 219,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

