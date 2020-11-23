Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 239.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,315 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Benefitfocus worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,025,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 256,115 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,093,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 425,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 234,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BNFT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $12.05 on Monday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

