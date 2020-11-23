Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nucor by 9.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nucor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Nucor by 107.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 45,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUE shares. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

NYSE NUE opened at $52.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

