Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,575 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.55% of Veritiv worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Veritiv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv during the third quarter worth about $483,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Veritiv by 237.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Veritiv by 26.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veritiv by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $298.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 2.03. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.90. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.