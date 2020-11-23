ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Position Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ScanSource by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ScanSource by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ScanSource by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $626.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.37. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $757.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,872.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $69,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,142 shares of company stock worth $256,529 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCSC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

