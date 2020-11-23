Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 96,530 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2020

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,530 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $52,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $528,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $2,270,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,650 shares of company stock valued at $21,464,576. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Shares of PFSI opened at $56.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $67.77.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company’s revenue was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

