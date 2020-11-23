Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Stock Position Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Kraton worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kraton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Kraton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraton by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Kraton by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $44,473.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,344.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KRA opened at $25.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $824.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.69.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kraton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

