Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 26,362 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $178.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $194.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.80.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

