Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 749.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,019 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Caleres by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 394.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 142,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 113,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 939,840 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $473.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

