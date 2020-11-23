PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of PPG Industries worth $33,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,482,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 321,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,572 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,588. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $143.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $149.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

