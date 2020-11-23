Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $33.65 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 675.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 613,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,550 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Chewy worth $33,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 49.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 100.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Chewy by 146.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after purchasing an additional 797,563 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $68.71 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $74.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $591,376.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $2,283,989.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $177,440.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,868 shares of company stock worth $8,575,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.