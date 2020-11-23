LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Medical Properties Trust worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 496,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPW stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.