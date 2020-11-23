LPL Financial LLC Has $8.13 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WST opened at $284.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.14 and a 200 day moving average of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $305.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

