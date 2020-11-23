LPL Financial LLC Acquires 23,513 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Aflac by 322.8% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Aflac by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 49,449 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 198,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 16.1% during the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $43.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

