KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. CWM LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,446,000. Creative Planning grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 117,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $38.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.