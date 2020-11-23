LPL Financial LLC Sells 55,159 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,159 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Huntington Bancshares worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.