iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $689,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,386,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,830,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $81.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.32.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

