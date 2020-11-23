Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after buying an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,151,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,110,000 after purchasing an additional 55,552 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 920,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,566,000 after purchasing an additional 142,733 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.36.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,002 shares of company stock valued at $55,317,763. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $655.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $623.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.54. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $663.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.