LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,366 Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 831,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 159,829 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 276,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 137,482 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,498,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,947,000 after acquiring an additional 116,462 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,338,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $72.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $74.42.

