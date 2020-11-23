SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.56% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $105.02 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.