Swiss National Bank Has $20.02 Million Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Chegg worth $20,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 145,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth $489,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 26.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Chegg by 30.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,855,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,027,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,317,898.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $167,213.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,389.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,584 shares of company stock worth $7,139,614. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHGG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $71.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $89.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

