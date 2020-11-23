Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stake Boosted by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Brightcove by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Brightcove by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,792 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $533.40 million, a PE ratio of -36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

