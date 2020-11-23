Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,800 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Southwest Airlines worth $21,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

LUV stock opened at $45.54 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.