Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,050 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $20,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 423.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $89.78 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $133.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.80.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

