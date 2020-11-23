Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 883,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $23,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Aramark by 21.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.49 on Monday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

