Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Diamondback Energy worth $18,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $39.84 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

