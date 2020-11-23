Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Arrow Electronics worth $24,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,052,000 after acquiring an additional 849,525 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 10.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,257,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,571,000 after buying an additional 218,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,768,000 after buying an additional 99,790 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 615,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,278,000 after buying an additional 177,491 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 583,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,877,000 after buying an additional 46,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $88.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.18. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $90.98.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $385,523.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,722.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,908 shares of company stock valued at $7,708,720. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

