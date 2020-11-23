Swiss National Bank Sells 7,800 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Perrigo worth $24,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,156,000 after acquiring an additional 949,794 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Perrigo by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,760,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,568,000 after acquiring an additional 488,364 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Perrigo by 864.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 288,803 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 841,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 244,493 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $48.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

