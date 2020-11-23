Swiss National Bank Sells 7,800 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Perrigo worth $24,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,156,000 after acquiring an additional 949,794 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Perrigo by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,760,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,568,000 after acquiring an additional 488,364 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Perrigo by 864.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 288,803 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 841,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 244,493 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $48.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Swiss National Bank Sells 7,800 Shares of Perrigo Company plc
Swiss National Bank Sells 7,800 Shares of Perrigo Company plc
IPG Photonics Co. Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank
IPG Photonics Co. Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank
Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc.
Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc.
Swiss National Bank Has $25.28 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
Swiss National Bank Has $25.28 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
Bunge Limited Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank
Bunge Limited Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report