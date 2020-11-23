IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of IPG Photonics worth $24,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,357,000 after buying an additional 459,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 338,187 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,758,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,287,000 after purchasing an additional 229,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 838.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total value of $1,301,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,960,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,447 shares of company stock worth $14,445,856 in the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $200.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.89 and a beta of 1.52. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $214.61.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

