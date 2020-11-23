Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Penn National Gaming worth $25,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $889,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,290.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,340 shares of company stock worth $6,131,330. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

PENN opened at $69.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $76.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

