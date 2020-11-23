Swiss National Bank Has $25.28 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,516,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $25,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,198,000 after buying an additional 5,633,544 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,803,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,244,000 after buying an additional 1,243,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,973,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,146,000 after buying an additional 1,174,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,934,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,519,000 after buying an additional 959,511 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.